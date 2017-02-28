It turns out KFC's 'clean-eating' cauliflower burger was a prank to launch a much more traditional menu item instead

  • Published:

KFC says the idea for the campaign was based on "consumer fatigue" around the clean eating trend.

It apparently contained a "chia-seeded cauliflower bun," "unsweetened almond yoghurt," "ice cube relish," "spiralized chicken breast," and "100% British kale."

KFC said it was created in collaboration with "Figgy Poppleton-Rice" — a clear parody of clean-eating food bloggers. Nevertheless, some internet users reacted in disdain at KFC for neglecting its traditional fried chicken fare.

Now KFC has revealed the stunt was a marketing ploy to launch a much more KFC-like menu item.

In a press release, KFC says the idea for the campaign was based on "consumer fatigue" around the clean eating trend: "Let’s get real – no one is craving a quinoa salad, lusting over a kale and celery juice, going weak at the knees for chia seeds or daydreaming about raw veg crudités."

Instead, KFC is launching a new burger called "The Dirty Lousiana." It contains a chicken fillet, three sauces (black pepper mayo, "supercharger" sauce, and BBQ sauce), two layers of cheese, gherkins, and a hash brown.

That's more like it:

