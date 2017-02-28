It turns out KFC's 'clean-eating' cauliflower burger was a prank to launch a much more traditional menu item

  • Published:

KFC says the idea for the campaign was based on "consumer fatigue" around the clean eating trend.

null play

null

(KFC/Facebook)

Last week, KFC UK and Ireland ran a puzzling social media campaign to trumpet the launch of its new "clean-eating burger."

It apparently contained a "chia-seeded cauliflower bun," "unsweetened almond yoghurt," "ice cube relish," "spiralized chicken breast," and "100% British kale."

KFC said it was created in collaboration with "Figgy Poppleton-Rice" — a clear parody of clean-eating food bloggers. Nevertheless, some internet users reacted in disdain at KFC for neglecting its traditional fried chicken fare.

Now KFC has revealed the stunt was a marketing ploy to launch a much more KFC-like menu item.

In a press release, KFC says the idea for the campaign was based on "consumer fatigue" around the clean eating trend: "Let’s get real – no one is craving a quinoa salad, lusting over a kale and celery juice, going weak at the knees for chia seeds or daydreaming about raw veg crudités."

Instead, KFC is launching a new burger called "The Dirty Lousiana." It contains a chicken fillet, three sauces (black pepper mayo, "supercharger" sauce, and BBQ sauce), two layers of cheese, gherkins, and a hash brown.

That's more like it:

null play

null

(KFC)

Top 3

1 'I got my head handed to me:' Warren Buffett sounds an alarm on Walmart...bullet
2 Bill Gates says an essay collection from 1969 is the business book...bullet
3 Here's the advice Bill Gates would give to his 19-year-old selfbullet

Strategy

null
Burger King used photos of real restaurant fires in its latest campaign to show it always flame-grills its burgers
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched the social network's new video app on Samsung smart TVs.
The 10 things in advertising you need to know today
Are you a Pioneer, a Guardian, a Driver, or an Integrator?
The reason you don't get along with all of your coworkers comes down to 4 different office personalities
Don't forget to include these important elements in your résumé.
9 things you should always include on your résumé