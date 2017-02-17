Florida man charged with plotting to bomb East Coast Target stores to make the company's stock price drop

  • Published:

Mark Charles Barnett allegedly paid a man to plant explosives disguised as food products on Target shelves from Florida to New York.

Target play

Target

Mark Charles Barnett, 48, of Ocala, Florida, was charged with possession of a destructive device affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon, according to the US Department of Justice. He faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

Barnett paid a man $10,000 to plant at least 10 explosive devices disguised as food items on the shelves of Target stores along the East Coast, a federal complaint alleges.

He provided the man with the devices on February 9, along with a bag of gloves, a mask, and a license plate cover to disguise his identity, according to the complaint.

Barnett allegedly hoped the explosions would send Target's shares down, allowing him to buy the stock cheaply before an eventual rebound.

But his plot was foiled after the person he paid, who has not been identified, turned him in.

Federal authorities obtained the explosive devices and determined that they were strong enough to cause property damage and kill or inflict serious injury an anyone nearby.

Following a search of Barnett's home, authorities found explosives and battery sources consistent with those used in the home-made devices.

Top 3

1 Snap is seeking an IPO valuation of up to $22 billionbullet
2 A German grocery chain with the power to cripple Aldi, Whole Foods,...bullet
3 Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage to...bullet

Strategy

"A business is like having a child," says Heidi Zak.
A woman who left her job at Google to strike out on her own shares the question to ask before starting a business
Cindy Gallop is on our list again this year.
The 30 best people in advertising to follow on Twitter
The French entrepreneur turned philanthropist makes a point of his foundation to visit donors, charities and the communities affected by the donations.
After making a fortune in tech startups, French entrepreneur Alexandre Mars is using his wealth to transform philanthropy
DDB Worldwide chairman Keith Reinhard in the 1990s.
Advertising legend Keith Reinhard's 3 predictions for where the ad industry is headed (OMC)