Burger King used photos of real restaurant fires in its latest campaign to show it always flame-grills its burgers

Burger King's latest print ad campaign shows its restaurants on fire — a consequence, according to the ads, of the fast food chain always flame-grilling its burgers.

The photos in its three ads show firemen putting out fires at restaurants in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Italy. It's no Photoshop — these restaurants actually caught fire.

The campaign — which we first spotted on The Drum — was created by the Miami creative shop David and is based on research that found since 1954, more Burger King restaurants burned down than any other fast-food chain. The campaign's tagline is: "Flame Grilled since 1954."

This Burger King in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, which you can watch up in flames here, just reopened in November, according to Lancaster Online:

Five employees and two customers were inside this Albany, Oregon restaurant when it caught fire on a weekend, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald:

According to Stripes, a mistakenly closed breaker switch caused this January 2004 fire at a Burger King on the US military base in Aviano, Italy: