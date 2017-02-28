Burger King used photos of real restaurant fires in its latest campaign to show it always flame-grills its burgers

  • Published:

Burger King's latest print ad campaign shows its restaurants on fire — a consequence, according to the ads, of the fast food chain always flame-grilling its burgers.

The photos in its three ads show firemen putting out fires at restaurants in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Italy. It's no Photoshop — these restaurants actually caught fire.

The campaign — which we first spotted on The Drum — was created by the Miami creative shop David and is based on research that found since 1954, more Burger King restaurants burned down than any other fast-food chain. The campaign's tagline is: "Flame Grilled since 1954."

This Burger King in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, which you can watch up in flames here, just reopened in November, according to Lancaster Online:

null play

null

(Burger King)

Five employees and two customers were inside this Albany, Oregon restaurant when it caught fire on a weekend, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald:

null play

null

(Burger King)

According to Stripes, a mistakenly closed breaker switch caused this January 2004 fire at a Burger King on the US military base in Aviano, Italy:

null play

null

(Burger King)

Top 3

1 'I got my head handed to me:' Warren Buffett sounds an alarm on Walmart...bullet
2 Bill Gates says an essay collection from 1969 is the business book...bullet
3 5 brands were deliberately political with their Oscar ads this yearbullet

Strategy

null
It turns out KFC's 'clean-eating' cauliflower burger was a prank to launch a much more traditional menu item instead
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg launched the social network's new video app on Samsung smart TVs.
The 10 things in advertising you need to know today
Bill Gates would tell his teenage self that "smartness is not single dimensional."
Here's the advice Bill Gates would give to his 19-year-old self
Are you a Pioneer, a Guardian, a Driver, or an Integrator?
The reason you don't get along with all of your coworkers comes down to 4 different office personalities