Brian Precious, author of "Get In, Get Connected, Get Hired: Lessons from an MBA Insider" offers insight into whether you should work before getting your MBA.
Should you work before business school, or head straight there from undergrad?
Brian Precious, author of "Get In, Get Connected, Get Hired: Lessons from an MBA Insider," and former recruiter for MBA programs at Oregon State University, Purdue University and University of Illinois, says, "It depends."
Ultimately, both options can be valuable and useful, he writes. But there are some specific advantages to each.
"If you know an MBA is in the cards for you no matter what, it may be best to work for a while," he writes.
If you work before business school, you can:
However, Precious writes, "if you are close to graduation and want to expand your career options, going right into a quality MBA program can be a smart career move as well."
If you go straight into an MBA, you can:
"An early-career student may also focus more easily on the holistic MBA experience; older students, by contrast, often have to juggle work, family, and other commitments in conjunction with their studies," Precious writes. It really just depends on what works best for you.