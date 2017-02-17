A woman who left her job at Google to strike out on her own shares the question to ask before starting a business

  • Published:

ThirdLove CEO and former Googler Heidi Zak says aspiring entrepreneurs should be able to imagine building their business for the rest of their life.

"A business is like having a child," says Heidi Zak. play

"A business is like having a child," says Heidi Zak.

(Courtesy of Heidi Zak)

"A business is like having a child," says Heidi Zak.

Zak is the CEO and cofounder, along with her husband Dave Spector, of bra company ThirdLove. In 2012, Zak left her position as a Google senior marketing manager to found her startup.

Zak (who, by the way, has two human children) explained that entrepreneurs need to be in it for the long haul. If you have doubts about being able to raise your baby — er, develop your business idea — for years to come, you're in trouble.

So before you quit your job and go all-in as an entrepreneur, you'll want to ask yourself: Is this something I could spend my life doing?

Just as important, you'll want to consider: Is this something I could spend my life doing and be happy?

ThirdLove, which sells bras online and aims to provide women with a better fit than traditional retailers, has raised over $13 million in funding, according to Crunchbase.

Based on her experience starting the company, Zak said that especially in a company's early days, entrepreneurs should be comfortable working 80- to 100-hour workweeks. That necessarily means sacrificing time with friends or on other non-work activities.

But even after that, Zak said, running a company is all-consuming.

When Zak meets with aspiring entrepreneurs who she mentors informally, she asks them: "Are you willing to give up the stability of what you're doing? Are you willing to give up your salary? Are you willing to give up time and energy — for a while?"

"Sometimes," she said, "people honestly are like, 'I'm not.' And then I say to them them, "You should not be thinking about quitting your job and starting a business."

Zak said she sees a "halo" around entrepreneurship these days — people think it's "cool" to start a business.

And while it can be cool, Zak said there will also be "dark days" when you're not sure if your business will ever succeed.

"Those moments in time are really hard," she said.

Of those "dark days," she added, "There's a reality of what really starting a company is like."

Top 3

1 Snap is seeking an IPO valuation of up to $22 billionbullet
2 A German grocery chain with the power to cripple Aldi, Whole Foods,...bullet
3 Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage to...bullet

Strategy

Target
Florida man charged with plotting to bomb East Coast Target stores to make the company's stock price drop
Cindy Gallop is on our list again this year.
The 30 best people in advertising to follow on Twitter
The French entrepreneur turned philanthropist makes a point of his foundation to visit donors, charities and the communities affected by the donations.
After making a fortune in tech startups, French entrepreneur Alexandre Mars is using his wealth to transform philanthropy
DDB Worldwide chairman Keith Reinhard in the 1990s.
Advertising legend Keith Reinhard's 3 predictions for where the ad industry is headed (OMC)