Top companies seem to love tough interview questions.

Flub one tricky query, and you could end up derailing your whole job interview.

That's why it's important to be prepared.

Fortunately, there's Glassdoor. The job site hosts reviews and ratings for 640,000 companies in 190 countries.

Glassdoor recently analyzed all of the approved interview questions that US-based job candidates shared on its site during the last 12 months and picked out the ones that had been rated "very difficult" or "difficult" by community members.

Visit Glassdoor for a complete list of tough questions, which appear in no particular order.

Here are some of the potentially pitfall-inducing questions:

1. 'How do you explain a vending machine to someone who hasn't seen or used one before?'

Position: Global data analyst

Company: Bloomberg L.P.

2. 'How many fire hydrants are there in Los Angeles County?'

Position: Software engineer

Company: Disney Interactive Studios

3. 'If your current employer had an anniversary party for you, what five words would be written on the cake to describe you?'

Position: District manager

Company: Express

4. 'Who in history would you want to go to dinner with and why?'

Position: Flight attendant

Company: PSA Airlines

5. 'Prove that hoop stress is twice the longitudinal stress in a cylindrical pressure vessel'

Position: Test operations engineer

Company: SpaceX



6. 'What's the capital of Canada?'

Position: Team leader

Company: OpticsPlanet

7. 'Name a brand that represents you as a person'

Position: Brand strategist

Company: Twitter

8. 'Estimate how many employees are in the next building'

Position: Data scientist

Company: Risk Management Solutions

9. 'How many happy birthday posts do you think Facebook gets in one day?'

Position: Sales operations

Company: Facebook

