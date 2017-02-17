Woman hits half-court shot to win $500 and then gets a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend hiding in a Dunkin' Donuts costume

What's better, winning a $500 Dunkin' Donuts gift card or getting engaged?

On Thursday night during a Siena College men's basketball game against Manhattan, Erin Tobin got both.

Tobin appeared on the court during halftime and, as part of a Dunkin' Donuts promotion, attempted a half-court shot. She heaved the ball one-handed and, wouldn't you know it, banked the ball right in to win the goods.

But then, as Tobin turned around, one of the Dunkin' Donuts mascots — otherwise known as "Cuppy" — was suddenly on one knee with a ring.

The costume was promptly removed, and her boyfriend, Steve Duckett, was asking to marry her.

She said yes.

"I was jumping up and down after hitting the shot since my brother said he'd give me $50 if I even hit the rim," Tobin said, according to the Albany Times Union. "And then I turn around expecting a gift card from Dunkin’ Donuts and there he was on his knees and I didn't have any words."