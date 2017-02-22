WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All of the players in the blockbuster deal that brought Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks

The Carmelo Anthony trade remains one of the biggest trades in NBA history.
The 2011 blockbuster finally ended the saga known as "Melo-drama," sending Anthony from the Nuggets to the Knicks to form what was supposed to be a super-team with Amar'e Stoudemire.
The trade occurred just over six years ago, and with the NBA trade deadline drawing near, revisiting the deal remains fascinating. With so many changing parts — don't forget, the Minnesota Timberwolves were involved in the trade, too! — it resonated throughout the league.
With the help of Pro Sports Transactions, we tracked down where all of the players and draft picks are today.
Carmelo Anthony, of course, was the centerpiece of the deal. He wanted to go to the Knicks and essentially forced the Knicks' and the Nuggets' hands into dealing him before the trade deadline.
Today, Anthony is still on the Knicks, though trade rumors constantly swirl around him.
The Knicks also got Chauncey Billups, a respected, capable veteran point guard, in the trade.
Billups was released by the Knicks after the season, and he played three more years in the NBA after. He's now an analyst on ESPN.
Anthony Carter, another veteran point guard, came to the Knicks in the trade.
Carter retired in 2012. He's now an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA D-League.
Renaldo Balkman rejoined the Knicks in the trade after playing in New York from 2006 to 2008.
Balkman has been playing professionally in Puerto Rico, and he is rumored to be part of the coming semipro Gotham Ballers team.
Source: New York Post
Shelden Williams was the final Nuggets player to join the Knicks in the trade.
Williams played one more season before retiring. He is now a scout for the Brooklyn Nets.
As part of the three-team trade, the Knicks also got Corey Brewer from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Brewer was cut by the Knicks shortly after. He has bounced around the NBA since, and he was recently traded to the Lakers.
The Knicks also got the right to swap 2016 first-round picks with the Nuggets. They traded that pick to the Raptors in 2014, and the Raptors used it to draft Jakob Poeltl.
The Nuggets' haul was more impressive. They got Danilo Gallinari from the Knicks.
Gallinari is still on the Nuggets.
Wilson Chandler also went to the Nuggets.
He, too, is still on the Nuggets.
Raymond Felton was having a career year for the Knicks when he got traded to the Nuggets.
Felton has bounced around the NBA. Today, he plays for the Clippers.
Timofey Mozgov was just a rookie big man when he got traded to the Nuggets.
Mozgov now plays for the Lakers.
The Nuggets also got a great deal of draft picks from the Knicks. Their 2012 second-round pick turned into Quincy Miller. He now plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.
They also got a 2013 second-round pick and drafted Romero Osby. Osby bounced around, playing in the D-League, France, and Israel, and he now appears to do sports radio for Fox Sports.
Source: Romero Osby/Twitter
The Nuggets also got the Knicks' 2014 first-round pick. It was later traded twice, and the Magic used it to draft Dario Saric. Saric was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers on draft day.
With the 2016 first-round pick swap, the Nuggets took Jamal Murray.
The Nuggets also got Kosta Koufos from the Timberwolves in the trade.
Today, Koufos plays for the Kings.
The Wolves were essentially used as a salary-dump destination in the trade. The Knicks sent them Eddy Curry.
Curry never played for the Wolves. He fell out of the league in 2013. Today he's a motivational speaker and plans on joining the new semipro Champions League.
Source: Chicago Tribune
Anthony Randolph was also sent to the Wolves.
Today, Randolph plays for Real Madrid.
The Wolves also got a 2015 second-round pick from the Nuggets. The pick changed hands several times before the 76ers used it to draft Richaun Holmes.
