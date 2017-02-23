The sudden break-up between SI.com and one of its affiliates shows the ugly side of sports website acquisition

Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance spoke to people at The Cauldron and Chat Sports — the two sites that were seemingly set to join forces, but instead ended up in an ugly war — and Sports Illustrated, the media giant behind the network to which The Cauldron and Chat Sports both belonged.
The Cauldron is a sports website that specializes in athlete-direct content, much like that of Derek Jeter's The Players' Tribune. It joined the Sports Illustrated network in 2015, in a typical arrangement common in the media world: The Cauldron got to put SI's logos on their website and occasionally had some of their content promoted at SI.com. In exchange, The Cauldron's traffic flowed through SI.com, meaning Sports Illustrated got credit for The Cauldron's traffic in the ratings wars.
Acccording to Roberts, in early 2016, Jamie O’Grady, a Wall Street securities lawyer and owner of The Cauldron, sought outside investment in his website. He was introduced to James Yoder, the founder and CEO of Chat Sports, a Silicon Valley sports media site.
In July, 2016, Yahoo Finance says that Yoder agreed to buy The Cauldron for $1.8 million, with the deal contingent on Chat Sports being able to find investors for the new combined media venture. Neither side disputes this. But what comes next is a bunch of "he said, he said" allegations, and a deal that ends with no sale, threats of lawsuits from both sides, and SI dumping one of the sites, seemingly with the help of the other site.
Here are some of the uglier details from Yahoo Finance (in most cases, documents and emails were witnessed by Roberts):
Sports Illustrated's decision to cut ties with The Cauldron came "just days" after the deal with Chat Sports fell apart. SI told Yahoo Finance that ending the relationship was just part of a routine review they do with all their digital partnerships. However, several sources told Yahoo Finance that the divorce was pushed by an email from Yoder.
The email reportedly warned executives and the legal department at SI's parent company, Time Inc., that The Cauldron was about to run "a hit piece about Chat Sports" that would run on SI.com.
One source at Time told Roberts that they were going to cut ties with The Cauldron anyway, but that Yoder's email acted as a "catalyst."
As of Thursday, Chat Sports remains part of the Sports Illustrated network.
You can read the entire story at Yahoo Finance. It's a doozy.
Time, The Cauldron, and Chat Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.