The Los Angeles Dodgers were the biggest spenders in free agency

Major League Baseball teams have committed just under $1.5 billion to free agents this winter, led by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who topped the list with the most money given out in free-agent contracts.

In all, teams spent $1.47 billion on free agents, according to data obtained from MLB Trade Rumors, with the average free agent signing a contract worth $13.7 million over 1.6 seasons. The total spent is actually way down from a year ago when teams spent $2.53 billion on free agents.

The Dodgers committed $199.6 million to free agents, the only team to top $140 million. Last winter, six teams signed free agents to contracts totaling more than $200 million. At the other end of the spectrum, six teams spent less than $10 million on free agents, including the Detroit Tigers, who signed just one free agent to to a guaranteed Major League contract worth $2 million.