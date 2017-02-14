The draft history of players already in the Hall of Fame puts Tom Brady's improbable career in perspective

  • Published:

By this point, it is no secret that Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, with 198 players going before him. Of all the players voted into the Pro Football Hall of Famer, just two were selected in the sixth round, according to data from the Hall of Fame, with Terrell Davis, in this year's class, becoming just the second ever.

There are 49 players in the Hall of Fame who were not selected in the first six rounds of the Draft. However, if we look at just the players enshrined since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, there are just six who were selected after the sixth round or who were not drafted at all. Improbable indeed.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)

