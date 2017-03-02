The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

  Published:

Thursday's top plays are the Northwestern Hail Mary, the Marc-André Fleury saves, and the LeBron James dunk.

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Northwestern Hail Mary. Northwestern picked up arguably the biggest win in the school's history, and it did so in dramatic fashion. Northwestern has never been to the NCAA Tournament, and the consensus seemed to be that a win over Michigan on Wednesday night would clinch its first berth. With the score tied, 65-65, and less than two seconds to go, Nathan Taphorn threw a perfect full-court Hail Mary. Dererk Pardon caught the pass and made the layup for the win, and the Wildcats are probably dancing.

The Marc-André Fleury saves. The Penguins lost to the Blackhawks, 4-1, but for one brief moment Fleury tried to save the game all by himself. Fleury made three saves in a matter of seconds, including one off of a rebound in which he dived to stop a shot. He might have had a little help from a defenseman, but he still stopped the shot.

The LeBron James dunk. James is a player who chooses layups over dunks more than anybody else in the NBA. But he chose dunk on this one against the Celtics, and he enjoyed it.

