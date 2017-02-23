The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The John Gillon buzzer-beater. Syracuse picked up a huge win on Wednesday, beating No. 10 Duke, 78-75, with a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Gillon. It was Syracuse's third win against a top-10 team this season and may have taken the Orange off the NCAA Tournament bubble (see and read more here).

The Rick Pitino confrontation. At the end of the first half of North Carolina's 74-63 win over Louisville, Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino had to be held back from going after a fan. ESPN reported that Pitino was upset at somebody in "the student section," and later reported that the person had yelled, "Pitino, you suck!" It seems clear from the video, however, that the fan Pitino is upset at is the older fan in the light blue polo and glasses who is standing on the court. Pitino later said that his focus was on "an adult" and that he usually just took it from students. Pitino wouldn't say what was said, but he did say the heckler turned his back after making the comment; Pitino called him "a coward," which also appears to confirm it is the older fan in the blue polo.

The Dillon Brooks winner. In similar fashion as Syracuse's winning shot, Brooks hit a winning 3-pointer for Oregon with less than a second to play. The shot lifted the Ducks over California, 68-65.