Super Eagles Coach Yusuf scouting NPFL for his CHAN Team

  • Published:

As Chief coach of the Super Eagles, Yusuf is also the assistant to Techincal Adviser Gernot Rohr and is in charge of the Team B.

Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf says he is scouting the NPFL for Super Eagles Team B squad (NPFL)

Chief coach of the Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf is currently scouting the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles home based team have been drawn against either Togo or Republic of Benin in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2018 CHAN which will hold in Kenya.

While the Super Eagles Team B await result between Togo and Republic Benin to know their opponent, Yusuf is scouting the NPFL for players that would make up his squad.

Gernot Rohr and Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf (left) is the assistant to Technical Adviser of Super Eagles Gernot Rohr (right) (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

As Chief coach of the Super Eagles, Yusuf is also the assistant to Techincal Adviser Gernot Rohr and is in charge of the Team B.

I’m scouting for the home based Eagles,” Yusuf told Goal.

I’m going round the whole venues to see potentials that we could invite to the national camp in the next two months.’’

I’m still looking around for players but I can’t make any announcement yet because it is not yet ready for public consumption.

“When we finish the scouting exercise, we monitor and thereafter we can make it public.

“For the home based Eagles, we already have a base. We are looking round the country to see how we could add to the base. Seems we are going to have some new players because there are a lot of new good players I could see in the league.

Salisu Yusuf play Rohr says he has watched about eight NPFL games live this season (Getty Images )

 

I’ve watched about seven to eight matches live this season. I think the home-based will have an improvement than our last outing. “For what they need to improve upon, I will tell the league players to show more desire, determination to win and to give their hundred percent in every game.”

Super Eagles boss Rohr in an interview in February 2017 revealed that he has put Yusuf in charge of the CHAN team.

Yusuf is my first assistant so he will be in charge to coach this team and I will be only his adviser,” Rohr said about the 2018 CHAN project.

Our staff organisation is okay and he will do it with the help of Alloy Agu for the goalkeepers.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have only been to two of the five CHAN tournaments, winning bronze in their debut in South Africa 2014 under late coach Stephen Keshi.

Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh's Team B crashed out in the group stage of 2016 CHAN (Twitter/NFF)

 

Under Sunday Oliseh in Rwanda 2016, the Super Eagles crashed out of the group stage.

Top 3

1 Sports-bi Dustin Johnson's latest win has him closing in on Tiger Woodsbullet
2 Sports-bi Steve Kerr gave Stephen Curry a great pep talk in the midst...bullet
3 Sports-bi The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about todaybullet

Sports

2017 03 07_5 58 01
Sports-bi The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
For the first time since 1909, the Cubs are defending World Series champions.
Sports-bi MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands four weeks before opening day
Interactive walls in the lobby of Digital Center 2, a new 194,000 sq. ft building on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut May 22, 2014 REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Sports-bi Report: ESPN's next round of layoffs is going to include on-air personalities
Redskins’ GM Scot McCloughan speaks during a news conference in 2016.
Sports-bi There is reportedly a 'bunch of strange s---' going on with the Washington Redskins