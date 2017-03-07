Super Eagles Coach Yusuf scouting NPFL for his CHAN Team

Chief coach of the Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf is currently scouting the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles home based team have been drawn against either Togo or Republic of Benin in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2018 CHAN which will hold in Kenya.

While the Super Eagles Team B await result between Togo and Republic Benin to know their opponent, Yusuf is scouting the NPFL for players that would make up his squad.

As Chief coach of the Super Eagles, Yusuf is also the assistant to Techincal Adviser Gernot Rohr and is in charge of the Team B.

“I’m scouting for the home based Eagles,” Yusuf told Goal.

“I’m going round the whole venues to see potentials that we could invite to the national camp in the next two months.’’

“I’m still looking around for players but I can’t make any announcement yet because it is not yet ready for public consumption.

“When we finish the scouting exercise, we monitor and thereafter we can make it public.

“For the home based Eagles, we already have a base. We are looking round the country to see how we could add to the base. Seems we are going to have some new players because there are a lot of new good players I could see in the league.

“I’ve watched about seven to eight matches live this season. I think the home-based will have an improvement than our last outing. “For what they need to improve upon, I will tell the league players to show more desire, determination to win and to give their hundred percent in every game.”

Super Eagles boss Rohr in an interview in February 2017 revealed that he has put Yusuf in charge of the CHAN team.

“Yusuf is my first assistant so he will be in charge to coach this team and I will be only his adviser,” Rohr said about the 2018 CHAN project.

“Our staff organisation is okay and he will do it with the help of Alloy Agu for the goalkeepers.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have only been to two of the five CHAN tournaments, winning bronze in their debut in South Africa 2014 under late coach Stephen Keshi.

Under Sunday Oliseh in Rwanda 2016, the Super Eagles crashed out of the group stage.