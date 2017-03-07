The University of Connecticut women's basketball team — winners of 107 consecutive games — steam-rolled USF on Monday night to win the AAC Tournament Championship and clinch yet another AAC crown.

In all, the performance was rather ho-hum for the top-ranked Huskies. The team opened on a 12-0 run and cruised to an eye-popping, if routine, 100-44 victory.

But what the forgettable final score does not show is the record-setting shooting night from UConn sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson.

Samuelson, who is 6-foot-3, went 10 for 10 from beyond the 3-point line. This marked a new NCAA record for women's basketball, and tied an NCAA record.

Most impressively, Samuelson achieved this in three quarters.

"Actually, the past couple games, I was kind of worried about my shot a little bit," Samuelson said after the game. "Coach just told me to calm down, that everyone goes through it. So just focus and shoot it."

She continued: "I didn’t even know I made all my three’s today. I really am convinced I missed one."

Well, Katie, you didn't!

The most impressive trey of the Samuelson's night came on a broken play during the second half, when she heaved one up from NBA range and found nothing but net. Fittingly, she busted out a little shrug on her way back down the court.

It was reminiscent of the Michael Jordan shrug from the 1992 Finals when Jordan hit six three-pointers in the first half of Game 1. In fact, both players did the shrug after their sixth three-pointer.

Samuelson did miss two shots from within the three-point arc, and finished with a cool 40.

For reference, USF reached 40 points as a team with 3:41 remaining in the game.