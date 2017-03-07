Sports-bi The top 33 NFL free agents

NFL free agency is now underway with teams and players permitted to negotiate contracts for two days, and on Thursday, players can begin to sign contracts.

While the NFL's free agency is slightly more strict than, say, the NBA or MLB, players who don't get hit with the franchise tag can still cause bidding wars and earn big-time contracts from teams looking for a boost.

This year's free agent class is heavy on defenders and linemen, and while they aren't the flashiest positions, they're still crucial to any football team's success.

Below, we've collected the 33 best free agents this year, including some of the top names who have been hit with the franchise tag. After seeing what happened to Josh Norman and the Panthers last year, you never know!

* indicates a player who's been given the franchise tag. "PFF grade" refers to Pro Football Focus' player grades.

Le'Veon Bell, RB*

Age: 25

Previous team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Key 2016 stats: 261 carries, 1,268 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, seven touchdowns, 88.3 PFF grade

One thing to know: The Steelers tagged Bell early in the offseason and some think they may still try to agree to a long-term deal for one of the league's most versatile running backs.

Kirk Cousins, QB*

Age: 28

Previous team: Washington Redskins

Key 2016 stats: 4,917 yards, 67% completion, 25 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 85.9 PFF grade

One thing to know: Cousins was also hit with the franchise tag, and he and the Redskins are reportedly still talking about long-term contracts. But according to MMQB's Albert Breer, the 'Skins don't seem sold on Cousins as the QB of the future.

Melvin Ingram, LB*

Age: 27

Previous team: San Diego Chargers

Key 2016 stats: Eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 88.1 PFF grade

One thing to know: The Chargers have said they also want to come to long-term deal with Melvin Ingram. Ingram was Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest graded edge defender in 2016.

Kawann Short, DT*

Age: 28

Previous team: Carolina Panthers

Key 2016 stats: Six sacks, one forced fumble, 87.7 PFF grade

One thing to know: Despite a dropping from 11 sacks in 2015 to six in 2016, Short still figures to be a big part of a Panthers' pass rush that ranked fifth in sacks.

Chandler Jones, DE*

Age: 27

Previous team: Arizona Cardinals

Key 2016 stats: 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 87.4 PFF grade

One thing to know: Despite fairly gaudy stats, Jones said last year was a learning curve for him and he expects to be better in a second season with Arizona.

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE*

Age: 28

Previous team: New York Giants

Key 2016 stats: Seven sacks, three forced fumbles, one touchdown, eight fingers, 86.2 PFF grade

One thing to know: The Giants hit JPP with the franchise tag, despite Pierre-Paul saying he no longer wants to play on one-year deals and prove he can play with a damaged hand. The two sides are likely working on a long-term deal.

Trumaine Johnson, CB*

Age: 27

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Key 2016 stats: Eight pass defenses, two interceptions, 81.0 PFF grade

One thing to know: According to ESPN, Johnson is the first cornerback to be tagged in back-to-back years since Charles Woodson in 2004 and 2005.

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Age: 26

Previous team: New England Patriots

Key 2016 stats: 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 85.7 PFF grade

One thing to know: Though it doesn't always show up in stats, Hightower's play was reportedly one of the reasons the Patriots traded Jamie Collins last year. Keeping Hightower may be expensive.

Brandon Williams, NT

Age: 28

Previous team: Baltimore Ravens

Key 2016 stats: 51 tackles, one sack, 75.9 PFF grade

One thing to know: Williams topped ESPN's list of 150 free agents. The former Division II lineman has become one of the top nose tackles in the NFL.

Alshon Jeffery, WR

Age: 27

Previous team: Chicago Bears

Key 2016 stats: 52 caches, 821 yards, two touchdowns, 77.6 PFF grade

One thing to know: Jeffery has struggled with injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and a PED suspension in 2016. But if healthy, with a capable quarterback, he could be dynamic wide receiver.

Calaise Campbell, DT

Age: 30

Previous team: Arizona Cardinals

Key 2016 stats: Eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, 90.4 PFF grade

One thing to know: The Cardinals are reportedly unlikely to re-sign Campbell, PFF's second highest-graded interior defender. The Broncos are rumored to be interested in him.

Kevin Zeitler, G

Age: 26

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Key 2016 stats: 87.1 PFF grade

One thing to know: CBS's Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, said he expects Zeitler to "break the bank" for teams pursuing him.

A.J. Bouye, CB

Age: 25

Previous team: Houston Texans

Key 2016 stats: One sack, one interception, 16 pass defenses, 90.9 PFF grade

One thing to know: Bouye went from fourth on the Texans' cornerback depth chart to one of the premier cornerbacks in the league. He'll likely receive a giant contract this offseason.

Stephon Gilmore, CB

Age: 26

Previous team: Buffalo Bills

Key 2016 stats: Five interceptions, 73.2 PFF grade

One thing to know: As Gilmore's PFF grade suggests, he had some coverage issues, despite his high interception count. He may still get typical top-cornerback pay because of his ball-hawking ways and physical gifts.

T.J. Lang, G

Age: 29

Previous team: Green Bay Packers

Key 2016 stats: 87.0 PFF Grade

One thing to know: According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, Lang is expected to make $8-10 million per season on his next contract.

Martellus Bennett, TE

Age: 29

Previous team: New England Patriots

Key 2016 stats: 55 catches, 701 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, 79.8 PFF grade

One thing to know: Bennett played a crucial role for the Patriots, stepping up when Rob Gronkowski went down with a back injury. Will the Patriots spend big to keep Bennett as insurance for oft-injured Gronk?

Dontari Poe, NT

Age: 26

Previous team: Kansas City Chiefs

Key 2016 stats: 55.8 PFF grade

One thing to know: Poe is remarkably athletic for a 3456-lb lineman. Any team that signs him will also get a big man who get into the end zone, too!

Terrelle Pryor, WR

Age: 27

Previous team: Cleveland Browns

Key 2016 stats: 77 catches, 1,007 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 78.6 PFF grade

One thing to know: The quarterback-turned-wide-receiver had the best season of his career in 2016. The Browns have said they'd like to keep him, but no one is irreplaceable on a one-win team.

Tony Jefferson, S

Age: 25

Previous team: Arizona Cardinals

Key 2016 stats: 96 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 88.6 PFF grade

One thing to know: NFL Network says Jefferson outplayed the more heralded Tyrann Mathieu last season, proving to be a hard-hitter who can defend the run and pass. He's likely to out-price the Cardinals.

Andrew Whitworth, OT

Age: 35

Previous team: Cincinnati Bengals

Key 2016 stats: 91.3 PFF grade

One thing to know: After posting PFF's second highest grade for an offensive tackle, Whitworth said he's keeping all of his options open, but would like to join a Super Bowl contender next season.

DeSean Jackson, WR

Age: 30

Previous team: Washington Redskins

Key 2016 stats: 56 catches, 1,005 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 77.0 PFF grade

One thing to know: Though he's injury-prone, Jackson proved last season that he still has burst and playmaking ability, even at 30 years old. There's been chatter about Jackson having a reunion with the Eagles this offseason.

Larry Warford, G

Age: 25

Previous team: Detroit Lions

Key 2016 stats: 81.5 PFF grade

One thing to know: Warford is expected to earn a big contract, and the Lions already preparing for his departure, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Johnathan Hankins, DT

Age: 24

Previous team: New York Giants

Key 2016 stats: 47.1 PFF grade

One thing to know: After signing Damon Harrison to a big contract last summer, Hankins may be leaving the Giants this offseason.

Ricky Wagner, OT

Age: 27

Previous team: Baltimore Ravens

Key 2016 stats: 84.5 PFF grade

One thing to know: According to NFL.com's Mike Garafolo, Wagner is expected to "blow the lid" off the right tackle market and generate a lot of interest.

Jabaal Sheard, DE

Age: 27

Previous team: New England Patriots

Key 2016 stats: Five sacks, 79.6 PFF grade

One thing to know: After signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal in 2015, Sheard may have played himself into a bigger deal elsewhere.

Logan Ryan, CB

Age: 26

Previous team: New England Patriots

Key 2016 stats: 92 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, 83.5 PFF grade

One thing to know: The Patriots may have to let go of Ryan with his counterpart, Malcolm Butler, also set for a pay day.

T.J. McDonald, S

Age: 26

Previous team: Los Angeles Rams

Key 2016 stats: One sack, two interceptions, 75.3 PFF grade

One thing to know: According to reports, McDonald is likely to leave the Rams in free agency. NFL.com describes him as a "tone-setting" presence in the secondary with his big hits.

Brandon Marshall, WR

Age: 32

Previous team: New York Jets

Key 2016 stats: 59 catches, 788 receiving yards, three touchdowns, 71.7 PFF grade

One thing to know: Though he had a poor 2016 season, he's just one year removed from a 1,500-yard, 14-touchdown season in 2105. With a good quarterback, Marshall can still be an elite receiver.

Riley Reiff, OT

Age: 28

Previous team: Detroit Lions

Key 2016 stats: 67.5 PFF grade

One thing to know: Reiff posted a decent season switching from left tackle to right tackle. ESPN suggests he may leave the Lions if a suitor allows him to play left tackle.

Eddie Lacy, RB

Age: 26

Previous team: Green Bay Packers

Key 2016 stats: 71 carries, 306 rushing yards, 5.1 yards per carry

One thing to know: Lacy struggled with his weight in 2015, then got hurt early in 2016. He's still just 26, with only 788 career carries. He could have value to teams who believe his 1,000-yard first two seasons were the real Lacy when he's healthy.

Barry Church, S

Age: 29

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys

Key 2016 stats: 85 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, 85.3 PFF grade

One thing to know: Church posted a career year in 2016 and helped a surprisingly stout Cowboys secondary. He may have several suitors this offseason.

Russell Okung, OT

Age: 29

Previous team: Denver Broncos

Key 2016 stats: 73.5 PFF grade

One thing to know: Okung negotiated his own contract with the Broncos last year, and it backfired, as the Broncos cut him after just one season. He was only okay last season, but may still have suitors this year as he's usually been a reliable force on the offensive line.

Latavius Murray, RB

Age: 27

Previous team: Oakland Raiders

Key 2016 stats: 195 carries, 788 yards, 12 touchdowns, 4.0 yards per carry, 73.1 PFF grade

One thing to know: Murray didn't post a great 2016 season, but he was still a high-volume scorer for a potent Raiders offense. With the ability to also catch passes, Murray could have several suitors.

BONUS: Tony Romo, QB

Age: 36

Previous team: Dallas Cowboys

Key 2016 stats: Three completions, 75% completion, 29 yards, one touchdown

One thing to know: Romo lost his job to Dak Prescott last season. He's not technically a free agent, but Romo may be the flashiest names on the trade market, as teams look for a veteran quarterback to push them over the top. How much Romo has left in the tank, however, is unknown.

