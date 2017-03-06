Sports-bi The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Friday's top plays are the Isaiah Thomas big mistake, the NASCAR mistakes, and the Martin Jones mystery save.

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Isaiah Thomas big mistake. The Phoenix Suns beat the Boston Celtics at the buzzer, 109-106, by making two shots in the final four seconds without the help of any timeouts. After Thomas missed one of two free throws, Eric Bledsoe went coast to coast and tied the game. But then the Celtics made a huge mistake. On the ensuing inbounds, Thomas was going to let the pass bounce a little to save some time on the clock. Seeing this, Marquese Chriss came up and knocked the ball away from Thomas. Tyler Ulis grabbed the ball and sank the winner at the buzzer.

The NASCAR mistakes. Just like a week ago at Daytona, two leaders at Atlanta Motor Speedway lost their leads in the final laps. But this time, instead of running out of gas, the two leaders made huge mistakes. Kevin Harvick had dominated the track all day, leading for 293 laps. But with 12 laps to go, even knowing NASCAR had been cracking down on speeding in the pits, he got a speeding penalty on pit road and was dropped to the back of the pack. That gave Kyle Larson the lead. Larson, however, inexplicably changed his strategy in the final laps, taking the high line on the track after taking the low line most of the day. That opened the door for Brad Keselowski to easily take the lead with six to go. He held on for the win.

The jersey save. The Sharks lost to the Wild, 3-1, but the play of the game came from Sharks goalie Martin Jones. In the first period, Chris Stewart got the puck to the left of the net and fired a one-timer up high. When the puck disappeared, Stewart threw his hands up assuming he had scored. It turns out that the puck somehow got stopped by Jones' jersey, just catching the back collar and going inside the jersey. Weird.

