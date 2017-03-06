Sports-bi MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands four weeks before opening day

So let's take a look at how all 30 teams are shaping up as the season approaches, and some of the decisions they made this winter.

Using two projection systems from Baseball Prospectus (PECOTA) and Fangraphs and over/under win totals from Vegas Insider — think of this as how much confidence the public has in each team — we have our first power ranking of the 2017 season.

No. 30 San Diego Padres (68-94 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 65

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 70

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 67.5

One thing to know: There is not much to be optimistic about for the Padres this season outside of getting to know the young roster and the growth potential of the gloveless wonder, Wil Myers. That gives them plenty of time to experiment with the roster and that's exactly what they will do. According to Bryce Miller, Christian Bethancourt could spend time as a catcher, outfielder, and reliever, defensive shifts might look like "flash mobs," and the Padres have discussed using one pitcher for just the first nine batters of the game before switching to a standard starting pitcher.

No. 29 Cincinnati Reds (68-94 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 70

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 75

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 70.5

One thing to know: With Joey Votto, Billy Hamilton, and Jose Peraza, the Reds could look a lot like the mid-80s St. Louis Cardinals with a lot of speed and just a splash of power. On the pitching side, the Reds are the latest team to eschew the idea of using a one single-inning closer. Instead, the Reds will use Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen in the late innings and both will be called on to pitching multiple innings, according to Zach Buchanan.

No. 28 Philadelphia Phillies (71-91 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 71

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 74

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 72.5

One thing to know: The Phillies have an unexpected ace this season with the return of Jeremy Hellickson. In November, Hellickson surprised many by accepting the Phillies' qualifying offer of a one-year, $17.2 million contract rather test the free agent market. The qualifying offer is typically used by teams just to assure that they will receive compensation for losing a free agent. But Hellickson felt the draft-pick compensation might scare other teams away.

No. 27 Milwaukee Brewers (73-89 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 69

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 76

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 69.5

One thing to know: After Jonathan Villar's breakout season, which included a league-leading 62 stolen bases, the Brewers reportedly offered him a $20 million extension. Villar rejected the offer and will instead play this season close to the league minimum and will take his chances in arbitration next season.

No. 26 Chicago White Sox (78-84 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 69

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 76

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 68.5

One thing to know: The White Sox have already traded away Chris Sale and Adam Eaton and released Brett Lawrie, and more moves could be coming. Among those likely to be dealt before this year's trade deadline is lefty Jose Quintana who is said to be in "high demand."

No. 25 Atlanta Braves (68-93 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 73

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 76

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 75.5

One thing to know: The Braves have some talented young pitchers, as the three pitchers that threw the most innings in 2016 were 25 or younger. They also have some other talented arms who may not be quite ready. In order to keep from rushing the young arms, the Braves spent $20 million to sign the two oldest pitchers in baseball, R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon. Those two give the young arms a veteran presence to lean on and give the team some time to keep developing their pitchers.

No. 24 Kansas City Royals (81-81 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 75

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 71

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 74.5

One thing to know: After playing in back-to-back World Series, the Royals regressed to 81-81 in 2016. This season could be make or break for the Royals. They have several key players who will be free agents after the season, including center fielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, and shortstop Alcides Escobar. If the Royals struggle early, they could be an active team looking to trade some of these players away in July. Then again, if they are in the playoff chase, there could be some pressure to add some pieces as this might be the Royals last shot with this core group of players.

No. 23 Oakland A's (69-93 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 79

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 75

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 74.5

One thing to know: The A's have lost more than 90 games each of the past two seasons and yet they went out and signed reliever Santiago Casilla to a two-year, $11 million contract, a move usually reserved for teams who think they can contend. Casilla joins an already strong bullpen as the A's could be yet another team to have multiple pitchers serve as part of a closer-by-committee. Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson, and John Axford could all also receive save opportunities this season.

No. 22 Minnesota Twins (59-103 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 74

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 80

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 75.5

One thing to know: The Twins have the first pick in the June amateur draft and will attempt to add to an already impressive young core that includes center fielder Byron Buxton and third baseman-outfielder Miguel Sano. According to Michael Berardino, the Twins will use analytics to assist in their draft preparations this season in way that the previous Twins front offices did not.

No. 21 Arizona Diamondbacks (69-93 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 77

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 77

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 77.5

One thing to know: When the Diamondbacks signed veteran catcher Jeff Mathis to a two-year deal it didn't register on too many radars. In 12 seasons, Mathis is a .197 hitter and has never hit more than 9 home runs in a season. Still, the Diamondbacks think he can help a lot more in a different area: pitch framing. Mathis is considered a good defensive catcher, if not great, but when it comes to framing pitches and getting more strike calls for his pitchers, he is exceptional. Nick Piecoro spoke with Diamondbacks catching coach Robby Hammock about the team's new-found emphasis on pitch framing. Hammock said, "We’re looking into building the industry’s most intelligent catchers."

No. 20 Miami Marlins (79-82 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 78

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 78

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 76.5

One thing to know: Giancarlo Stanton will be in just the third season of his 13-year, $325 million contract. Stanton will make $14.5 million this season as the deal was heavily back-loaded to allow the Marlins an opportunity to add other players. However, Stanton's salary jumps to $25 million next season. While that is still a reasonable figure for a player of Stanton's talents in today's game, he may grow impatient if the team doesn't improve.

No. 19 Baltimore Orioles (89-73 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 81

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 73

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 79.5

One thing to know: Last season, the Orioles had five players hit at least 25 home runs. With the re-signing of Mark Trumbo, the Orioles will have all five back in 2017. If the Orioles can once again find some serviceable pitching nobody would be shocked if they were a playoff contender and once again exceeded the expectations from the computer models.

No. 18 Colorado Rockies (75-87 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 78

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 76

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 80.5

One thing to know: After the Rockies lost 96 games in 2014 and 94 games in 2015, they showed some modest improvement in 2016, going 75-87. The Rockies have a young rotation that could continue to improve. However, this could be the last chance to win with Carlos Gonzalez who is eligible for free agency after the season. Jon Heyman recently reported that talks of a new contract with the Rockies have been put on hold for now, suggesting that the Scott Boras client will indeed test the free agency market after the season.

No. 17 Tampa Bay Rays (68-94 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 82

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 84

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 78.5

One thing to know: The Rays' roster seems to have a rotating door that is unable to stop and has left the team stuck in mediocrity. This offseason included deals that sent away key pieces Drew Smiley and Logan Forsythe as the team once again stocked up on high-upside prospects who may or may not ever contribute on the field. The Rays will once again be led by Evan Longoria who was once considered injury prone, but who has now played in at least 160 games in each of the last four seasons. In 2016, he regained some of the form he showed earlier in his career, hitting a career-high 36 home runs and posting an .840 OPS, his highest mark since 2013.

No. 16 Los Angeles Angels (74-88 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 83

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 78

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 80.5

One thing to know: Mike Trout won his second MVP in 2016 and now has finished first or second in the voting in each of the last five seasons. Not bad for a guy who won't turn 26 until August. Still, the Angels are running out of time to take advantage of his talent at a discounted salary. Trout will make $19.3 million this season. Next season his salary jumps to $33.3 million.

No. 15 Detroit Tigers (86-75 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 81

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 79

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 83.5

One thing to know: In November, Jon Heyman reported that the Tigers wanted to get their payroll down below the luxury-tax threshold of $189 million. According to Baseball Prospectus, they are still north of $194 million, suggesting that more cuts could come. Would the Tigers be willing to part with Miguel Cabrera and/or Justin Verlander and their $28 million salaries? It would seem that J.D. Martinez, who is making $11.8 million this season and is a free agent after the season, is the best candidate to be moved.

No. 14 New York Yankees (84-78 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 81

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 82

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 83.5

One thing to know: Maybe the biggest question for the Yankees is what can they expect from Gary Sanchez. Will he be the slugger who hit 20 home runs in 53 games last season? Or will he regress to something more like what he did in the minors, where he never hit more than 18 home runs in a single season? There are reasons to believe he can still be a slugger, including: 1) some hitters actually do improve at the big-league level where the coaching is better and the pitching is more consistent; and 2) catchers are notoriously late-bloomers when it comes to hitting because so much effort is put into the defensive side of the ball early in their careers. So maybe 30-35 home runs is not out of the question.

No. 13 Pittsburgh Pirates (78-83 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 82

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 80

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 82.5

One thing to know: As of now, both Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison remain on the Pirates. However, according to Rob Biertempfel, the team remains open to trading both. In the meantime, McCutchen has moved to right field.

No. 12 St. Louis Cardinals (86-76 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 83

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 76

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 83.5

One thing to know: It was a relatively quiet offseason in MLB as far as free agents go, but the Cardinals picked up one of the best players available in Dexter Fowler with a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Fowler addresses the Cardinals' hole in center field and also serves as a bonus by being plucked from the Cards' rival, the Cubs.

No. 11 Toronto Blue Jays (89-73 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 86

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 81

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 84.5

One thing to know: After much posturing from both sides, the Jays eventually re-signed Jose Bautista to what is essentially a one-year, $18 million deal, that could grow into a three-year deal if both sides want to extend it past the first year. That is probably well below what Bautista had in mind before the offseason when he said he would not give Toronto a "home-town discount."

No. 10 Texas Rangers (95-67 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 83

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 85

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 84.5

One thing to know: Jerry Crasnick spoke with Rangers GM Jon Daniels about the stalled progress of once-top prospects Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo. Daniels said the team is to blame, telling Crasnick, "Don't hold it against these players. That's on us. We promoted them aggressively because they were advanced in a lot of ways, and when you get to Triple-A at age 19 or 20 years old and reach the big leagues at 20 or 21, that's unusual. The guys that hit and perform immediately are on the fast track to the Hall of Fame discussion ... We've asked these guys to play out of position and in less-than-everyday roles, and that's a challenge. The talent and the instincts haven't gone anywhere."

No. 9 Seattle Mariners (86-76 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 83

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 87

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 85.5

One thing to know: The Mariners traded away starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and added Drew Smyly in a separate trade. The moves should be a net gain for the Mariners as Walker has been good, but hasn't lived up to the hype of his status as a top prospect. Meanwhile, Smyly had been very good for the Rays and had shown signs of becoming a top pitcher. The downside is that Smyly is considered one of the pitchers in MLB most at risk for throwing out an elbow and needing Tommy John surgery at some point. So it will all depend on whether or not he can stay healthy.

No. 8 San Francisco Giants (87-75 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 87

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 86

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 87.5

One thing to know: After the Giants blew 30 saves last season, they signed free agent closer Mark Melancon to a four-year, $62 million contract. That came just months after the Giants failed to land the three-time All-Star at the trade deadline, losing out to the Nationals in the bidding.

No. 7 New York Mets (87-75 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 85

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 88

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 88.5

One thing to know: The Mets have decided not to mess with a good thing. According to Joel Sherman, all 25 players on the Mets' opening-day roster will likely be players who were on the team last year. That will give the media and the fans more time to focus on some minor leaguer named Tim Tebow.

No. 6 Washington Nationals (95-67 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 91

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 87

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 91.5

One thing to know: Stephen Strasburg is taking steps to stay off the disabled list this season. According to Mark Zuckerman, Strasburg may work exclusively from the stretch (easier to maintain proper mechanics), will use his slider less, and plans to throw less in between starts. Oh, and he also has a new beard.

No. 5 Houston Astros (84-78 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 91

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 96

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 91.5

One thing to know: Overt tanking hasn't hit baseball to the same level as it has hit the NBA, but the Astros' experiment shows that it can be just as effective, if not more. After averaging 104 losses for four seasons (2011-14) and having the first or second pick in the draft for four-straight seasons, the Astros have now averaged 85 wins the last two years and seem primed to challenge the Cubs.

No. 4 Boston Red Sox (93-69 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 93

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 90

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 92.5

One thing to know: The good news is that David Price will not need surgery on his elbow. The bad news is that the Red Sox' $217 million pitcher will almost certainly start the season on the disabled list. The better news for the Red Sox is that they still have 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, who has finished in the top-6 of the Cy Young voting five times.

No. 3 Cleveland Indians (94-67 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 92

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 92

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 93.5

One thing to know: According to Jon Heyman, there are concerns that Michael Brantley won't be ready for opening day and will need to start the season on the DL. Brantley missed most of the 2016 season after shoulder surgery. Jonah Keri previously said that the Indians "softened" the injury, calling it a "horrific, horrifically bad injury." According to Keri, there are worries that Brantley might never be 100% again.

No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 94

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 98

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 94.5

One thing to know: After posting a $272 million payroll in 2014, the Dodgers' payroll fell to $250 million last season. With a month to go before the regular season, the Dodgers' payroll commitments sit at $236 million, according to Baseball Prospectus. That's still a long ways from what Andrew Friedman was used to when he was managing the roster for the Tampa Bay Rays.

No. 1 Chicago Cubs (103-58 in 2016)

2017 projected wins (Fangraphs): 95

2017 projected wins (PECOTA): 91

2017 Vegas over/under wins: 95.5

One thing to know: For the first time since 1909, the Cubs are the defending World Series champs. Since winning the title, the Cubs let Dexter Fowler and Aroldis Chapman go in free agency. But they added Wade Davis, who has been one of the best relievers in baseball the last three seasons. Joe Maddon should also get a full season from Kyle Schwarber who played in just two games last season. In other words, the Cubs are once again the heavy favorite to win it all.

