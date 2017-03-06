Sports-bi Dustin Johnson's latest win has him closing in on Tiger Woods

Since the start of the 2008 season, only Tiger Woods (18) has more victories than Dustin Johnson (14).

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)

Dustin Johnson overcame back-to-back bogeys on the back-9 to hold on and win the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Johnson has now won the last two Tour events he has entered and has finished in the top-3 in four of his last six events, securing his ranking as the world's No. 1 golfer.

While Johnson still only has one major championship on his résumé — the 2016 U.S. Open — and is yet to put together a sustained run of success on the Tour, he has been amazingly consistent. Johnson has at least one win every year since he first joined the Tour full time in 2008.

In fact, the win in Mexico City was the 14th in Johnson's career. How impressive is that? Since the start of the 2008 season, only Tiger Woods has more victories, 18, than D.J.. Then again, Tiger hasn't won an event since 2013, so maybe it says just as much about how great he used to be.

