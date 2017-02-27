Serena Williams surprised 2 players at a public tennis court and challenged them to a match

Every tennis fan's dream unfolded on Sunday night for two late-night players, who were surprised by none other than Serena Williams.

The entire scene was documented on Serena's Snapchat story, most of which was filmed by her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

On a late-night walk with Ohanian and her dog, Chip, Serena came upon a local public court and saw the two guys rallying across the net.

Here's Serena thinking up her plan:

(Serena Williams/SnapChat)

On a whim, she decides to challenge them — even though her footwear was not ideal.

(Serena Williams/SnapChat)

In a later clip from the Story, one of the two guys she's rallying with dumps an easy forehand into the net.

"Don't get tight!" she jokes, and you can hear Ohanian, off camera, laugh and say to her, "You're already trash talking?"

Afterwards, the trio of tennis players posed for a photo. Then Serena concluded by warning other fans out there:

"The moral of this story is: You never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you!"

Fingers crossed!

Watch the full video below:

