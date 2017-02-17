Russell Westbrook on reuniting with Kevin Durant at the All-Star Game: 'Man, fashion week has been great'

When the NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday night from New Orleans, all eyes will be on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates were both named to the Western Conference All-Star Team (Durant as a starter; Westbrook as a backup), which means in the coming days they will share a locker room, a bench, and potentially even reunite on the hardwood as teammates.

To be expected, Westbrook addressed all of this when he met with the media on Friday.

First, he was asked about what it might be like between them in the locker room.

"Man, you know what, fashion week has been great," Westbrook said. "You seen fashion week? You been paying attention to fashion week? Man, a lot of great looking things in fashion week.

Then, Westbrook was asked about potentially being on the court with Durant during the game. Again Westbrook deflected to fashion week.

"Man, you seen the new Public School clothing? Crazy ... What other designers? Gucci. The new Gucci stuff is dope. Good stuff man."

You can't blame Westbrook for no longer wanting to talk about Durant — we're halfway through the season and yet Durant's departure (and how Westbrook feels about it) continues to be one of the biggest storylines in the NBA.

Still, considering their last encounter on the court featured some serious back-and-forth yapping, you can't help but wonder what their dynamic will be like during the All-Star Game.

Watch Westbrook's full answers below: