Report: Colts lineman arrested, accused of stealing taxi-cart and berating officers with homophobic slurs while drunk

  • Published:

David Parry reportedly hit the taxi-cart driver in the head, then took the cart before crashing it.

(Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to Scottsdale police.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Parry and two others were picked up in a downtown bar in a taxi-cart. When the driver dropped them off at their destination, the driver alleged that a person, later identified as Parry, hit him in the head and took the cart when he went to collect payment.

According to The Star, police responded to a call regarding an assault and auto theft. Police also responded to a hit-and-run collision, where they found Parry on a sidewalk, drunk, after crashing the cart, according to The Star.

According to TMZ, police say as Parry was being arrested, he unleashed a slew of expletives, calling the officers, "f------ f------" "fat f---" and "p----boy."

The Colts said in a statement Monday night, "We are aware of the reports and are gathering more information."

Parry, 24, has spent two years on the Colts, collecting 78 tackles and four sacks.

Parry's agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

