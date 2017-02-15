Rays player who has made $3 of million in his career spends his off-seasons as an Uber driver and has a 4.8 rating

MLB Spring Training is upon us, which for most players means an end to an extended vacation that likely featured little beyond some time on the golf course and in the gym.

For Nick Franklin of the Tampa Bay Rays, however, the end of the offseason also means the end of his side-hustle as an Uber driver.

Franklin, who has made $3 million over the course of his career, said he made nine or ten trips driving for Uber around Orlando, and has managed to maintain a solid 4.8 rating.

It sounds like this offseason featured fewer Uber trips than in past years:

In October, Franklin told the Tampa Bay Times that he started driving to cure his offseason boredom.

"I wanted to do something on the weekends because I never really do anything,'' he said.

He even picked up some of his high school buddies.

"I told them I'm just doing it for fun,'' he added. "I ended up meeting some pretty cool people along the way.''