Rays player who has made $3 million in his career spends his offseasons as an Uber driver and has a 4.8 rating

  • Published:

Nick Franklin has made a nice living for himself as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. That hasn't stopped him from earning some cash on the side with Uber.

Nick Franklin Rays play

Nick Franklin Rays

(Chris O'Meara/AP)

MLB Spring Training is upon us, which for most players means an end to an extended vacation that likely featured little beyond some time on the golf course and in the gym.

For Nick Franklin of the Tampa Bay Rays, however, the end of the offseason also means the end of his side-hustle as an Uber driver.

Franklin, who has made $3 million over the course of his career, said he made nine or ten trips driving for Uber around Orlando, and has managed to maintain a solid 4.8 rating.

It sounds like this offseason featured fewer Uber trips than in past years:

In October, Franklin told the Tampa Bay Times that he started driving to cure his offseason boredom.

"I wanted to do something on the weekends because I never really do anything,'' he said.

He even picked up some of his high school buddies.

"I told them I'm just doing it for fun,'' he added. "I ended up meeting some pretty cool people along the way.''

Top 3

1 Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette ejected for slashing an official...bullet
2 Mark Cuban appears to troll Trump by wearing No 46 in NBA's All-Star...bullet
3 Grizzlies center Marc Gasol drove 400 miles in a Tesla to New...bullet

Sports

null
At the All-Star break, only 4 teams still have a legit shot to win the NBA Championship
null
NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand at the All-Star break
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook on reuniting with Kevin Durant at the All-Star Game: 'Man, fashion week has been great'
chris long
Patriots defensive end takes to Twitter to roast people criticizing his decision not to visit the White House