Patriots defensive end takes to Twitter to roast people criticizing his decision not to visit the White House

  • Published:

Chris Long shared his rebuttals to the criticism he has heard for choosing not to visit Donald Trump's White House.

Chris Long was one of several New England Patriots who said he would not visit Donald Trump's White House after winning the Super Bowl.

The decision has opened up Long and the others to criticism from people who think politics should be put aside and that the team should go for the celebration.

On Thursday, Long, who is a free agent, apparently had enough. He posted rebuttals on Twitter to some of the more frequent criticisms he's heard about his decision.

As pointed out by the Washington Post, the Patriots' website suggested Long, a 31-year-old defensive end, "likely" won't be back in Foxborough next season.

Long's Twitter rant drew the support of Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who also said he will not go to the White House.

Last week, Tom Brady, who did not go to the White House in 2015 due to scheduling conflicts, said visiting the White House is an honor and not about politics.

However, it seems nobody is going to move Long off of his position on this topic.

