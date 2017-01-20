Obama LeBron James posts farewell video to outgoing US President

On the final night of Barack Obama's presidency, LeBron James posted a video to Uninterrupted to thank the president for his service and to say goodbye.

James, sounding somewhat emotional, said the Obamas have been an inspiration to him and his family.

"I just wanna say to Barack, to Michelle, to the kids and everybody, you guys have been a true inspiration, not only to myself, not only to my family and my kids, but to everybody," James said.

"To people that got dreams about wanting to become the President of the United States or the First Lady, or you know, being in office, or when people say that you can't do something, you guys have set the standard on you can."

James continued, thanking Barack specifically, saying, "No matter the ups and downs, the circumstances, how difficult things may have seemed or things may have been for our nation, you was always a staple. We truly appreciate it as the people."

James called it "sad" to imagine the Obamas packing up and leaving the White House.

"I remember the Inauguration when you was going in. It seems like it was just yesterday.

"But you definitely left a place in history, you left a place in my life, you left a place in my family's life, and all I can say is thank you."

James, as the winner of three championships, has visited the White House three times during Obama's presidency, twice with the Miami Heat and once with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In October, James declared his support for Hillary Clinton in the general election to Business Insider and later spoke at one of her rallies.