No NFL team uses more draft picks on quarterbacks than the New York Jets

  • Published:

Much has been made about the number of quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have used in recent years, but when it comes to the NFL Draft, no team has taken more shots on QBs than the New York Jets over the last 17 years.

From 1999 through 2016, the Jets drafted 11 quarterbacks — including Christian Hackenberg a year ago — two more than the Browns during the same period. At the other end, when the Dallas Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott last summer, it was just the fourth quarterback they have drafted since 1999, tied for the fewest with the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, no team has used more first-round picks on quarterbacks in the last 17 drafts than the Browns, who have drafted four such QBs. Meanwhile, five teams have not selected a quarterback in the first round during this time period, including the Cowboys, Chiefs, Saints, Seahawks, and Patriots.

1 play

1

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Oscars 2017 How the Oscar-winning O.J. Simpson documentary got...bullet
2 A 5-foot-8 former NBA player beat a 7-foot-2 defender by literally...bullet
3 Shaquille O'Neal threatened Warriors center JaVale McGee over...bullet

Sports

Auburn Basketball Fan
Auburn student hit an underhanded shot from half court to win free tuition
capture_20170227_060653
The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
null
The sudden break-up between SI.com and one of its affiliates shows the ugly side of sports website acquisition
kevin durant javale mcgee
Kevin Durant issued a fierce defense of JaVale McGee after Shaquille O'Neal threatened him and called him a 'bum'