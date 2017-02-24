NFL player who negotiated his own contract without an agent had it completely backfire

  • Published:

Russell Okung's five-year deal with the Broncos was essentially a one-year deal with very little money guaranteed.

(David Zalubowski/AP)

Last offseason, NFL offensive tackle Russell Okung decided to enter free agency without an agent to avoid paying a fee on his contract.

Okung signed a five-year deal worth about $10.6 million per year with the Denver Broncos. It was noted immediately, however, that the deal represented the kind of gamble many expected Okung to be taking by negotiating without an agent.

In 2016, Okung's base salary was worth over $5 million, and he could earn up to $8 million with incentives. After that, the Broncos had the decision to pick up the remaining four years of his contract which had about $20.5 million guaranteed.

In essence, Okung was playing on a one-year deal with very little money guaranteed thereafter.

What many around the NFL world suspected would happen, happened to Okung. According to ESPN, the Broncos informed Okung that they would not be picking up his option, making him a free agent again. Okung made $8 million last year and will not see the remaining money on his deal.

It's unclear if Okung will be hiring an agent this time around. If not, perhaps he's learned a lesson about negotiating contracts to guarantee more money and years on his deal, instead of leaving it entirely in the hands of the team.

