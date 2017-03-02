Mets minor leaguer makes ninja-like catch from dugout as bat comes flying toward him and teammates flee in terror

New York Mets minor league infielder Luis Guillorme has made the defensive play of spring training, and he did it from his very own dugout.

During the second inning of a Mets-Marlins Thursday matinee, Miami batter Adeiny Hechavarria lost control of his bat and sent it flying toward the Mets' dugout.

As his teammates went diving for cover around him, Guillorme nonchalantly reached out and plucked the bat out of the air with one hand. He barely cracked a smile from the top of the dugout as he then hurled it back toward the batter's box.

Here's the play:

Guillorme is thought to have the best hands of anyone in the Mets farm system, and that catch certainly proves it.