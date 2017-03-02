Mets minor leaguer makes ninja-like catch from dugout as bat comes flying toward him and his teammates flee in terror

  • Published:

Mets minor leaguer Luis Guillorme made the best play of spring training when an errant bat came flying toward him in the dugout and he caught it with one hand.

Luis Guillorme Mets Bat play

Luis Guillorme Mets Bat

New York Mets minor-league infielder Luis Guillorme has made the defensive play of spring training, and he did it from his own dugout.

During the second inning of a Mets-Marlins Thursday matinee, Miami batter Adeiny Hechavarria lost control of his bat and sent it flying toward the Mets' dugout.

As his teammates went diving for cover, Guillorme nonchalantly reached out and plucked the bat out of the air with one hand. He barely cracked a smile from the top of the dugout as he then hurled it back toward the batter's box.

Here's the play:

Guillorme is thought to have the best hands of anyone in the Mets farm system and that catch proves it.

