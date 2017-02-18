Mark Cuban appears to troll Trump by wearing No 46 in NBA's All-Star celebrity game

It is the all-star break in the NBA and the festivities kicked off on Friday night with the annual "NBA All-Star Celebrity Game," in New Orleans. Cuban was among the participants in the game.

He also appeared to troll Trump by wearing No. 46, which is almost certainly a reference to Trump being the 45th president and whoever replaces him being the 46th.

When asked before the game about wearing No. 46, Cuban gave ESPN what was described as a "tongue-in-cheek" answer, saying that it was only because he couldn't get the more popular No. 23.

"I couldn't get 23," Cuban said. "This is two times 23."

Cuban and Trump have been embroiled in a public spat in recent weeks with Cuban being referred to in one report as Trump's "biggest fear" in 2020. Trump responded to that report by saying Cuban is "not smart enough to run for president."

