Local news reporter has funny, awkward reaction when he realizes he's interviewing Adrian Peterson about traffic

  • Published:

Fox 26 reporter John Donnelly did not realize who he was talking to while doing a segment on road rage.

ap driver play

ap driver

Houston Fox 26 news reporter John Donnelly ran into an unexpected participant during a story about road rage.

While interviewing a local man about how to handle road rage incidents, Donnelly asked the man his name.

"Adrian Peterson," he responded.

Donnelly paused before saying, "Wait a minute. You're not..." Peterson laughed and sheepishly said, "Yeah."

Watch the funny and awkward exchange below, via Donnelly's Facebook:

Donnelly also posted a photo with Peterson.

You can see the full segment, with Peterson, here >

Top 3

1 Golf This year's Masters may help disprove a bizarre conspiracy theory...bullet
2 Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant's injury could have a $212 million...bullet
3 Cuban baseball player who snuck into the US says he covered his...bullet

Sports

null
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright gave a minor leaguer a rental car after seeing him walk back and forth to practices
leonard fournette
Leonard Fournette's combine numbers have been a mixed bag, and the football world is raising its eyebrows
barbosa_fail
Former Warriors player tried to recreate their favorite celebration with his new team — and failed miserably
Players from the New England Patriots take a selfie before Super Bowl 51.
Snapchat says 42 million people are watching its NFL content