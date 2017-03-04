Fox 26 reporter John Donnelly did not realize who he was talking to while doing a segment on road rage.
Houston Fox 26 news reporter John Donnelly ran into an unexpected participant during a story about road rage.
While interviewing a local man about how to handle road rage incidents, Donnelly asked the man his name.
"Adrian Peterson," he responded.
Donnelly paused before saying, "Wait a minute. You're not..." Peterson laughed and sheepishly said, "Yeah."
Watch the funny and awkward exchange below, via Donnelly's Facebook:
Donnelly also posted a photo with Peterson.