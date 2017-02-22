Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City boss, Guardiola does not trust striker

  • Published:

Iheanacho has not played for Manchester City for six consecutive games since their 4-0 win at Everton on Sunday, January 15.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is no longer an option for Manchester City (Manchester City FC/Press Association Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho is no longer an option for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola which puts his future at the club in huge doubt.

Iheanacho has not played for Manchester City for seven consecutive games since their 4-0 win at Everton on Sunday, January 15.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has not played for City in seven consecutive games (Manchester City )

 

The Nigeria international was left out of the matchday squad for five consecutive games starting from City’s 2-2 home Premier League draw against Tottenham on Saturday, February 21. In that game, Guardiola named his new signing Gabriel Jesus on the substitute bench, signalling a new era at the club.

Following Jesus’ injury, Iheanacho has returned to the matchday squad and was on the bench in their home 5-3 Champions League over Monaco on Tuesday, February 21.

Gabriel Jesus play Gabriel Jesus seems to have become Guardiola's main man (Getty Images)

 

Iheanacho, however, watched the whole from the bench as Guardiola chose to bring on Pablo Zabaleta, Fernando and Jesus Navas.

Guardiola ignored the Nigerian even when City were trailing in the game and needed goals. With the game at 2-2, Guardiola instead chose to bring on Pablo Zabaleta in place of Fernandinho.

That move shows that Iheanachi is not a trusted option at Manchester City.

While Guardiola has always maintained that the Nigerian is still in his plans, it is hard to see Iheanacho having a future at the club.

He is so different from the type of strikers we have seen Guardiola worked with in his career and it has been clear that the manager is not taken to him as he is with other strikers.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho is no longer an option for Guardiola (AFP)

 

Guardiola has been very enthusiastic about Jesus since the Brazilian striker joined City while Aguero remains a key player under the coach.

Iheanacho seems to be a very delicate case for Guardiola and City and maybe a move away from the club can resolve it for all parties.

Top 3

1 2 big NBA players have already been traded — here are the other names...bullet
2 One NBA executive reportedly believes Paul George is going to be...bullet
3 The Celtics robbed the Nets in an infamous blockbuster trade 4...bullet

Sports

Dan Porter.
This founder who sold a startup for $200 million wants to build the next ESPN out of smartphone footage
Carey Price
The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
wayne shaw
Sutton United goalkeeper resigns 'in tears' after being investigated for gambling for eating pie during a match
null
The Lakers shook up their front office and hired Magic Johnson to run the team