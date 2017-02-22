Kelechi Iheanacho is no longer an option for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola which puts his future at the club in huge doubt.

Iheanacho has not played for Manchester City for seven consecutive games since their 4-0 win at Everton on Sunday, January 15.

The Nigeria international was left out of the matchday squad for five consecutive games starting from City’s 2-2 home Premier League draw against Tottenham on Saturday, February 21. In that game, Guardiola named his new signing Gabriel Jesus on the substitute bench, signalling a new era at the club.

Following Jesus’ injury, Iheanacho has returned to the matchday squad and was on the bench in their home 5-3 Champions League over Monaco on Tuesday, February 21.

Iheanacho, however, watched the whole from the bench as Guardiola chose to bring on Pablo Zabaleta, Fernando and Jesus Navas.

Guardiola ignored the Nigerian even when City were trailing in the game and needed goals. With the game at 2-2, Guardiola instead chose to bring on Pablo Zabaleta in place of Fernandinho.

That move shows that Iheanachi is not a trusted option at Manchester City.

While Guardiola has always maintained that the Nigerian is still in his plans, it is hard to see Iheanacho having a future at the club.

He is so different from the type of strikers we have seen Guardiola worked with in his career and it has been clear that the manager is not taken to him as he is with other strikers.

Guardiola has been very enthusiastic about Jesus since the Brazilian striker joined City while Aguero remains a key player under the coach.

Iheanacho seems to be a very delicate case for Guardiola and City and maybe a move away from the club can resolve it for all parties.