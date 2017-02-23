GE CEO Jeff Immelt regaled an assembly of some of the largest manufacturing company executives in the world with a story of the time President Donald Trump hit a hole in one while playing golf with Immelt.

This story did not come unprompted, however, but was requested by none other than Trump himself during the meeting at the White House.

"Jeff actually watched me make a hole in one, can you believe that?" said Trump while the GE CEO introduced himself to the other executives. "Should you tell that story?"

Immelt responded by telling the group about the incident.

"We were trying to talk President Trump into doing the The Apprentice, that was my assignment when we owned NBC," said Immelt (GE owned NBC from 1986 until its sale to Comcast in 2009).

"President Trump goes up to a par 3 on his course. He looks at the three of us and says 'You realize, of course, that I'm the richest golfer in the world?' then gets a hole in one."

Following laughter from the group, Immelt concluded, "So I have to say, I've seen the magic before."

"It's crazy, it's a crazy," replied Trump to more laughter. "No, I actually said I'm the best golfer of all the rich people. To be exact, then I got a hole in one. It was sort of cool."

Trump has been an avid golfer and golf course owner for decades and has played golf each of the three weekends since taking office.

Check out a video of the interaction: