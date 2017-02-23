Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa How Super Eagles stars fared in Leicester City 2-1 loss at Sevilla

  • Published:

Ndidi and Musa both started in the game as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal Leicester City.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi was impressive for Leicester City against Sevilla in the Champions League (EMPICS Sport)

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa were in action for Leicester in their Champions League 2-1 defeat away at Sevilla on Wednesday, February 22.

Ndidi and Musa both started in the game as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa both scored for Sevilla before Vardy netted for the Foxes to set up an interesting second leg in England.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi and Wes Morgan play Wilfred Ndidi screened the defence well for Leicester City (AP)

 

Playing in his Champions League debut, Ndidi was decent all through the game, providing a cover for Leicester City’s questionable defence.

The midfielder who joined Leicester City in the January transfer window has been a constant figure in the Foxes' line-up.

At Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, the 19-year-old was impressive once again with his only error coming in the first half when he delayed a clearance leading to a penalty against Leicester City.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi has the first shot on target for Leicester City (UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Luckily for him, Kasper Schmeichel saved the penalty to keep Leicester City in the game. 

Ndidi also had Leicester City’s first shot on target in the 50th minute.

After the game, the former Genk player took to Twitter to express his thought on the game.

"Thank you Lord for my UEFA Champions League debut. Though not the result we wanted but unto the next one," Ndidi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rating: 7/10

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa and Claudio Ranieri play Ahmed Musa flopped in Leicester City's 2-1 loss at Sevilla (Getty Images)

 

Ahmed Musa also started Leicester City’s Champions League tie and his performance left many wondering where he was given a chance to play.

According to Squawka, Musa had just seven passes in the game, three unsuccessful take-ons, failed to create any chance, had no shots on target and could not complete one cross before he was replaced with Demarai Gray in the 58th minute.

To crown his poor appearance, he was defeated in the duel to loose ball that led to Sevilla’s first goal.

Rating: 4/10

Top 3

1 2 big NBA players have already been traded — here are the other names...bullet
2 The Celtics robbed the Nets in an infamous blockbuster trade 4 years...bullet
3 One NBA executive reportedly believes Paul George is going to be...bullet

Sports

2017 02 23_5 50 11
The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive, and Vlade Divac
The impact of the DeMarcus Cousins trade is getting worse for the Kings: 'If you burn an agent in this league, they do not forget'
capture_20170222_201241
Syracuse beats Duke with buzzer-beater and picks up an important upset win
Rich Paul (center) with John Wall and LeBron James
The 10 super-agents in the NBA who represent more than $1.5 billion in player salaries