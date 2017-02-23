Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa were in action for Leicester in their Champions League 2-1 defeat away at Sevilla on Wednesday, February 22.

Ndidi and Musa both started in the game as Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa both scored for Sevilla before Vardy netted for the Foxes to set up an interesting second leg in England.

Wilfred Ndidi

Playing in his Champions League debut, Ndidi was decent all through the game, providing a cover for Leicester City’s questionable defence.

The midfielder who joined Leicester City in the January transfer window has been a constant figure in the Foxes' line-up.

At Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday, the 19-year-old was impressive once again with his only error coming in the first half when he delayed a clearance leading to a penalty against Leicester City.

Luckily for him, Kasper Schmeichel saved the penalty to keep Leicester City in the game.

Ndidi also had Leicester City’s first shot on target in the 50th minute.

After the game, the former Genk player took to Twitter to express his thought on the game.

"Thank you Lord for my UEFA Champions League debut. Though not the result we wanted but unto the next one," Ndidi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rating: 7/10

Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa also started Leicester City’s Champions League tie and his performance left many wondering where he was given a chance to play.

According to Squawka, Musa had just seven passes in the game, three unsuccessful take-ons, failed to create any chance, had no shots on target and could not complete one cross before he was replaced with Demarai Gray in the 58th minute.

To crown his poor appearance, he was defeated in the duel to loose ball that led to Sevilla’s first goal.

Rating: 4/10