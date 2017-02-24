Here is how much money every NFL team has to spend before next season

Of course, some teams have more space to work with than others. At the top of the list are the Cleveland Browns, with more than $106 million in cap space, nearly $30 million more than any other team. At the other end, there are four teams with less than $10 million in cap space, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe the most interesting number in the chart below is that of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. They have over $60 million in cap space available to improve a team that is already pretty darn good.