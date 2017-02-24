Here is how much money every NFL team has to spend before next season

  • Published:

Of course, some teams have more space to work with than others. At the top of the list are the Cleveland Browns, with more than $106 million in cap space, nearly $30 million more than any other team. At the other end, there are four teams with less than $10 million in cap space, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe the most interesting number in the chart below is that of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. They have over $60 million in cap space available to improve a team that is already pretty darn good.

(Cork Gaines/Business Insider)

