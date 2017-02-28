Four New Orleans Saints players say they were denied entry to a London club for being 'too urban'

Four members of the New Orleans Saints, including Mark Ingram, said they were not allowed into a posh London nightclub because they were deemed "too urban."

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and three teammates said on Monday that they were denied entry to a London club for being "too urban."

Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy as a member of Alabama, said on Twitter that he had a reserved table at Cirque le Soir, a circus-themed spot in Soho. He, along with Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell, B.W. Webb, and two others, were reportedly denied entry.

The players detailed the situation on Twitter:

The Saints play the Dolphins in London this season. Ingram said the incident wouldn't affect his excitement for the game, or his affection for the country.

The nightclub was not immediately available for comment.

