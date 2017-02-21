DeMarcus Cousins gave an emotional, tearful goodbye to Sacramento Kings fans after getting traded to the Pelicans

  • Published:

DeMarcus Cousins said he will still always care about the people of Sacramento, even if he's in another uniform.

demarcus cousins play

demarcus cousins

(David Zalubowski/AP)

Right up until he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins insisted he wanted to stay with the Sacramento Kings.

Despite six straight losing seasons and a sometimes-volatile relationship with the front office and team, Cousins had said he wanted to spend his entire career in a Kings uniform. Reports this season said he intended to sign a five-year, $209 million contract extension with the Kings.

After being traded, whether or not the change of scenery will be good for him, Cousins seemed upset to be leaving Sacramento. During a farewell party Cousins gave a tearful goodbye to the city and its fans in a video captured by Carmichael Dave of KHTK.

"My love for this city will never change," Cousins said before getting choked up and turning away.

"I'm still looking out for these kids," he continued. "Every family in this city matters to me, every soul in this city matters to me. So, everything's the same, I'm just not in a Kings uniform anymore."

The Pelicans don't play in Sacramento again this season, but when Cousins does return to Sacramento, it seems like he'll receive a warm welcome.

Watch the tearful goodbye below:

Top 3

1 The NBA world is baffled by the Kings' blockbuster DeMarcus Cousins tradebullet
2 Sacramento Kings are reportedly trading DeMarcus Cousins to New...bullet
3 Rays player who has made $3 million in his career spends his...bullet

Sports

Jarrett Allen
The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
null
Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette ejected for slashing an official in the leg
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban appears to troll Trump by wearing No 46 in NBA's All-Star celebrity game
null
At the All-Star break, only 4 teams still have a legit shot to win the NBA Championship