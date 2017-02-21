Clemson associate athletic director found dead

  • Published:

Bert Henderson, an associate athletic director at Clemson University, was found dead after his whereabouts were unknown for nearly 24 hours.

Clemson Football play

Clemson Football

(Chris O'Meara/AP)

Clemson University associate athletic director of planned giving Bert Henderson was found dead on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing. He was 60.

According to Fox Carolina, a search party found Henderson in a wooded area over a mile from his home in Easley, South Carolina.

The university confirmed the news:

Henderson joined the Clemson staff in 1978.

