Charles Oakley has been barred from Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley has received an indefinite ban from Madison Square Garden following his altercation on Wednesday night with arena security, which led to his ejection.

On Friday, MSG released testimony from several employees on scene during the incident.

From the New York Post:

"Security guards in the Garden’s employ say Oakley lashed out at them as “henchmen” of Knicks owner James Dolan and accused them of being racially motivated.

At one point in the scuffle, Oakley is alleged to have yelled: “All of you suck Dolan’s d–k!”

The relationship between Oakley and Dolan has been antagonistic for years.

On Friday, Dolan fired a VP of MSG's security because of the incident on Wednesday. Now he has reportedly turned the world's most famous arena off limits to one of its greatest players.

Michael Kay first reported news of Oakley's ban:

"You got all those f—ing security people over them looking at me. I don’t know what the f— they’re looking at, but they’re getting on my f—ing nerves," Oakley is alleged to have said, according to the testimony.

On Thursday, MSG released the following statement on the Oakley incident:

"There are dozens of security, staff employees and NYPD that witnessed his abusive behavior. It started when he entered the building and continued until he was arrested and left the building. Every single statement we have received is consistent in describing his actions."

Late Friday evening, Dolan appeared on ESPN Radio and clarified that the ban was not necessarily a lifetime ban. That said, he did not give any timeline for when Oakley might be allowed to return.