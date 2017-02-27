Auburn student hit an underhanded shot from half court to win free tuition

Auburn University junior Ben Bode cooly hit a layup, a free-throw, a three-pointer, and then an underhanded (!!) half-court shot to win himself $5,000.

Auburn University junior Ben Bode won himself a cool $5,000 at halftime of an Auburn-Arkansas basketball game on Saturday when he miraculously drained a granny shot from half court.

At halftime, Bode took the court as part of the Golden Flake Tuition Shootout. The contest is fairly standard as far as fan-on-the-court basketball contests go: hit a layup, and then a free throw, and then a 3-pointer, and then a half-court shot in under 24 seconds.

Our man Ben did just that — going a perfect four for four.

Here's the video:

Last week, we witnessed a surprise proposal during halftime of a Siena basketball game. Now, in the SEC, we have $5,000 towards tuition, all thanks to the trusty old granny shot.

