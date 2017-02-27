A 5-foot-8 former NBA player beat a 7-foot-2 defender by literally dribbling between his legs

  • Published:

Nate Robinson got some attention with a clever move to escape two defenders.

(nbadleague/YouTube)

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson is playing with the Delaware 87ers, a D-League team, in an attempt at an NBA comeback.

While the 5-foot-8 Robinson, once a fan-favorite and spark-plug bench player, hasn't played in the NBA since last season, he may have caught some eyes this weekend with a clever move.

On Saturday, in a game against the Raptors 905, Robinson found himself trapped on the perimeter between two defenders. Instead of passing out of the double-team, Robinson found a better way to escape it — literally dribbling through the legs of a 7-foot-2 defender.

It's somewhat surprising that this hasn't been attempted more often by shorter NBA players.

Watch the full highlight below:

