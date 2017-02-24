White House strongly pushes back on report it asked FBI to publicly shoot down Russia stories

White House officials strongly pushed back Friday on reports that the FBI refused to publicly shoot down stories about connections between some of President Donald Trump's associates and Russian officials.

CNN on Thursday evening reported that the White House had reached out to the FBI, which has been investigating the Trump team's Russia connections, to ask for help in discrediting reports in The New York Times and CNN from earlier this month.

CNN, which said the FBI turned down the request, reported that such communications could violate rules about contacts between the White House and the FBI regarding ongoing investigations.

In a background briefing with reporters Friday, senior White House officials offered pushback to the latest CNN story, according to a pool report.

The day after The New York Times first reported that Trump's inner circle was in contact with Russian officials before the election, the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, spoke with an FBI assistant director, Andrew McCabe, about the story after a White House meeting, the officials said.

McCabe told Priebus he wanted him to know the Times story was "bulls---," according to the officials. Priebus said he was getting "crushed" on the story and asked what they could do about it. McCabe said he'd get back to him, according to the officials.

Later, the officials said, McCabe called Priebus and said the FBI would "love to help" but couldn't say anything publicly. McCabe said they couldn't make statements on every story, White House officials said Friday. Priebus asked whether he could cite "senior intelligence officials" as saying there was "nothing to" the Times story and McCabe gave his permission, the administration officials said.

FBI Director James Comey called Priebus and reiterated McCabe's sentiments, the officials said.

Priebus had told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the "top levels of the intelligence community" assured him the Times story was "not only inaccurate" but"grossly overstated" and "wrong."

For his part, Trump railed against what he called the FBI's inability to stop "leakers" Friday.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time," Trump tweeted. "They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself."

"Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW," he added.