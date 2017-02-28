Watch the US Navy's biggest helicopter refuel from a plane while carrying a Humvee over the ocean

  • Published:

In the video below, see how the US transports a huge truck, with a huger helicopter, across a huge expanse of sea with the help of a KC-130J refueling plane.

ch 53e refuel play

ch 53e refuel

(U.S. Department of Defense.)

The CH-53E Sea Stallion is the US military's largest and most powerful helicopter, capable of carrying a Humvee like handbag.

But even the Stallion's seven chopping blades can't scare away US Marine Corps refueling planes.

In the video below, see how the US transports a huge truck, with a huger helicopter, across a huge expanse of sea with the help of a KC-130J refueling plane, which is huge in its own right.

Top 3

1 Enrique Peña Nieto Mexico's retaliation against Trump may be taking shapebullet
2 In US People are freaking out over a photo of Kellyanne Conway in the...bullet
3 Air Combat Here's how the F-35 stacks up to Russia and China's...bullet

Politics

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.
Republicans are hitting more roadblocks on their Obamacare repeal
Betsy DeVos.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appears to be attempting to clean up a messy situation after incendiary comments about black colleges
Kurdish female iraq
US Central Command shares photos of Kurdish women fighting ISIS in response to 'popular demand'
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania AG: Trump called wave of anti-Semitic attacks 'reprehensible,' but says they're sometimes done in 'the reverse'