The CH-53E Sea Stallion is the US military's largest and most powerful helicopter, capable of carrying a Humvee like handbag.

But even the Stallion's seven chopping blades can't scare away US Marine Corps refueling planes.

In the video below, see how the US transports a huge truck, with a huger helicopter, across a huge expanse of sea with the help of a KC-130J refueling plane, which is huge in its own right.