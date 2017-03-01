Us Military Spending 'The money is pouring in': Trump says NATO allies are starting to pay for defense costs

In his first speech to Congress, President Trump emphasized US support with NATO, and said allies have now begin sharing in the defense costs.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

[TRUMP] We strongly support NATO, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars that dethroned fascism, and a Cold War, and defeated communism.

But our partners must meet their financial obligations.

And now, based on our very strong and frank discussions, they are beginning to do just that. In fact I can tell you that the money is pouring in.

Very nice.

 

