President Donald Trump's decision to elevate Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist, to a permanent position on the principals committee of the National Security Council was amplified by a cut-and-paste error, according to a report from The New York Times.

Trump's team did not specifically intend to elevate Steve Bannon, a political appointee, above the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the intelligence director when crafting the January 28 memo that laid out the organization of the NSC.

Trump's aides cut-and-pasted language from former President George W. Bush's organization chart, replacing the national intelligence director with the CIA director, not realizing that, under the Obama Administration, both positions were made full members of the NSC, Trump Administration officials told The New York Times' Peter Baker.

Bannon was placed on the principals committee — an interagency forum that deals with policy issues affecting national security, usually reserved for cabinet secretaries and top military and intelligence officials — through the January memo. The memo elevated Bannon to a permanent position on the committee, and removed the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs as regular attendees.

The move was widely criticized as injecting politics into national security matters.

Under Bush, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence weren't members of the principals committee — they were added by Obama in 2009. Trump, however, is the first president to include a political appointee as a permanent member of the NSC.

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump's National Security Advisor, is considering restructuring the NSC to put the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the director of national intelligence back on the principals committee, reports The Times.