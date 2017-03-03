TRUMP: 'So pathetic' that Democrats have not approved my full cabinet

  • Published:

The vast majority of Trump's nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, with only Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Labor still unfilled.

US President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned US Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford on Thursday. play

US President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned US Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford on Thursday.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

President Donald Trump said it was "so pathetic" that his full Cabinet has not yet been confirmed, blaming Democrats in a tweet Friday morning.

"It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet," Trump tweeted.

Trump has nominated Sonny Perdue and Alex Acosta respectively. The latter replaced Andy Puzder as the president's pick after the fast-food CEO withdrew his name from consideration.

Two other cabinet-level positions — US Trade Representative and Director of National Intelligence — also remain unfilled. Trump's picks for the two positions are, respectively, Robert Lighthizer and Dan Coats.

