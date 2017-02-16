Trump set to name ex-George W. Bush official as Labor secretary pick

  • Published:

President Donald Trump is set to name Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Labor secretary.

Alexander Acosta. play

Alexander Acosta.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to name Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Labor secretary, a White House official told Business Insider.

Trump is scheduled to hold a 12:30 p.m. press conference to announce the move.

Acosta served in President George W. Bush's administration as assistant attorney general for the civil rights division, He also was a member of the National Labor Relations Board.

Currently, he serves at the dean of the Florida International University College of Law.

Acosta's nomination comes a day after Trump's initial nominee, CKE Restaurants head Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination following a slew of criticism over past controversies and statements.

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Latino member of Trump's Cabinet.

Top 3

1 US intelligence agencies are reportedly withholding sensitive...bullet
2 Reporter says White House staffer recorded fiery exchange without her...bullet
3 Watch a US-led airstrike knock an ISIS vehicle off the road near...bullet

Politics

President Donald Trump.
The war between Trump and the intelligence community is heating up
null
PAUL RYAN: Obamacare repeal bill is coming next week
null
Taxpayer money is keeping many Catholic schools alive, study finds
'Morning Joe' host: This is a 'fake presidency'