Trump set to name ex-George W. Bush official as Labor secretary pick

President Donald Trump is set to name Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Labor secretary.
President Donald Trump is set to name Alexander Acosta as his nominee for Labor secretary, a White House official told Business Insider.
Trump is scheduled to hold a 12:30 p.m. press conference to announce the move.
Acosta served in President George W. Bush's administration as assistant attorney general for the civil rights division, He also was a member of the National Labor Relations Board.
Currently, he serves at the dean of the Florida International University College of Law.
Acosta's nomination comes a day after Trump's initial nominee, CKE Restaurants head Andrew Puzder, withdrew his nomination following a slew of criticism over past controversies and statements.
If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Latino member of Trump's Cabinet.