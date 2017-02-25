Trump responds to protests, saying his voters 'should have their own rally' that 'would be the biggest of them all!'

President Donald Trump responded to protests against him on Saturday morning with a tweet about how his voters should hold their own massive rally.

"Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally," Trump tweeted. "It would be the biggest of them all!"

It's not clear exactly what Trump is referring to, but celebrities participated in a pre-Oscars rally against Trump this weekend. The rally was protesting Trump's immigration policies, according to Reuters.

Trump's election has been met with massive protests in major cities around the country.